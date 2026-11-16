Shanghai's Starlight Guardian Lights Up for Autistic Youngsters

Shanghai hosted a major charity fundraising event Sunday at Century Plaza on Nanjing Road E., the city's iconic pedestrian strip, to raise public awareness and mobilize resources for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), widely known as "children from the stars."

Hosted by the Shanghai Education Development Foundation, the gathering brought together special education schools, rehabilitation centers, nonprofits, volunteer teams, corporate sponsors and local residents. Its program included inclusive artistic performances, displays of paintings and handmade works by autistic children, as well as both on-site and online fundraising channels.

Holding the event at this bustling downtown "city living room" was a deliberate choice: to take autism advocacy beyond confined venues and into the public sphere, inviting passersby to contribute a donation, a warm smile or a few words of encouragement.

Official statistics indicate that around seven out of every 1,000 children in China are on the autism spectrum. Across the country, more than 14 million people live with ASD, including roughly 3 million children aged 0 to 14. These numbers represent countless families grappling with everyday hardships and barriers to steady, professional support, which is why organizers put the young participants front and center throughout the event.

Contributions from companies such as Amway, Yongye Group and Laofengxiang, alongside gifts from individual donors, will go toward arts education, rehabilitation companionship and other support programs for autistic children.

A standout highlight of the afternoon was the launch of the Starlight Guardian public welfare coalition. The initiative aims to transform sporadic charity drives into sustained, coordinated care. It pools foundations, special and vocational schools, service providers and volunteer groups to deliver full-cycle support.

The coalition will center its work on three priority areas: art-based therapy and recreational activities, community inclusion and sensory-friendly experiences, and joint fundraising plus resource matching.