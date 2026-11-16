SNIEC Marks 25 Years of Connecting Global Industries

The Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), China's first Sino-German joint-venture exhibition venue, is marking its 25th anniversary with plans to upgrade its services during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), as it seeks to strengthen its role in China's exhibition industry.

SNIEC is one of China's leading exhibition venues, with 17 ground-level, column-free halls providing 200,000 square meters of indoor exhibition space and a further 100,000 square meters outdoors. It hosts more than 110 exhibitions a year, with total exhibition space exceeding 6 million square meters. Its annual occupancy rate has remained above 65 percent in recent years.

Over the past 25 years, the venue has brought Chinese industries into closer contact with international markets. It has supported the growth of major exhibitions including Product Ronica China, All in Print China, the China International Industry Fair (CIIF), ChinaJoy, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, the China CNC Machine Tool Fair and Furniture China.

Its exhibition portfolio now spans 10 major sectors, from manufacturing and wholesale and retail to culture, sports and entertainment. Other prominent events held at SNIEC include Appliance & Electronics World Expo, SEMICON China, the East China Fair, ISPO Shanghai, Pet Fair Asia and Music China.

The venue will host bauma CHINA 2026 from November 24 to 27. The event is expected to bring together more than 4,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, both record highs. It will use the entirety of SNIEC's indoor and outdoor exhibition space.

In 2023, SNIEC introduced its "S+" service concept, centered on three priorities: safety, service and satisfaction, which is a new milestone in its upgrade.

"The new concept brings an all-round upgrade to SNIEC. It includes systematic upgrades of hardware facilities such as air conditioning, advances green and intelligent operations and services, and continuously raises service standards," said Mr. Michael Kruppe, SNIEC's general manager.

Mr. Kruppe said strong partnerships and local government support had been central to SNIEC's development.

"The close collaboration between SNIEC and its global partners, together with the strong support from the local government, has laid a solid foundation for SNIEC's success," said Mr. Kruppe. "We will continue to leverage the advantages of our Sino-German joint venture – bringing in more premium international exhibition resources and helping Chinese domestic industry brands go global."

"We will continue to invest in hard ware and improve services to meet the exhibition needs of emerging industries, building a higher-quality platform for global industry dialogue," Mr. Kruppe added.