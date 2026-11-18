The 2026 M20+ International Museum Conference opened at the Shanghai Museum East yesterday, bringing together more than 200 representatives from museums and cultural institutions, as well as members of the Chinese Museums Association and the Shanghai Museums Association.

The Shanghai Museum founded the M20+ Conference in 2024 to bring museum professionals together to share ideas and collaborate. "Now and Next," this year's topic, explores how museums should adapt to social and technological changes, strengthen relationships, and find new roles.

Twelve museums and cultural institutions from nine foreign countries – the US, France, Spain, Singapore, Kazakhstan, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and Uzbekistan – are participating in the two-day conference. Also participating are 14 Chinese museums.