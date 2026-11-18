2026 M20+ International Museum Conference Opens in Shanghai
The 2026 M20+ International Museum Conference opened at the Shanghai Museum East yesterday, bringing together more than 200 representatives from museums and cultural institutions, as well as members of the Chinese Museums Association and the Shanghai Museums Association.
The Shanghai Museum founded the M20+ Conference in 2024 to bring museum professionals together to share ideas and collaborate. "Now and Next," this year's topic, explores how museums should adapt to social and technological changes, strengthen relationships, and find new roles.
Twelve museums and cultural institutions from nine foreign countries – the US, France, Spain, Singapore, Kazakhstan, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, and Uzbekistan – are participating in the two-day conference. Also participating are 14 Chinese museums.
Museums worldwide are undergoing profound transformations, with new cultural spaces, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and international collaboration reshaping their roles and practices. Many once-futuristic visions have become reality. Against this backdrop, this year's congress, themed "The Future Is Here," explores how museums can redefine their missions, break traditional boundaries, foster dialogue between civilizations and expand their public value.
Max Hollein, director and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, delivered a keynote speech, outlining the Met's vision for deeper research and presentation of its 1.5 million objects, broader engagement with local and international audiences, and the evolving role of museums in an interconnected world.
Chu Xiaobo, director of the Shanghai Museum, shared the museum's efforts to connect civilizations and bring ancient culture into everyday life. Through initiatives ranging from themed cruises and cross-sector collaborations to a "museum in the sky" aboard an aircraft, the museum has explored innovative ways to engage audiences and bring distant civilizations closer.
Looking ahead, the Shanghai Museum will develop a more interconnected museum system, deepen international cooperation in research, archaeology and conservation, and embrace technological innovation while reinforcing museums' role as anchors of human civilization.
Emmanuelle Kasarhérou, president of the Musée du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in France, discussed cultural legacy, current creativity and international cooperation. He also talked about how museums can assist diverse people in understanding human experiences.
Three themed sessions covered cultural exchange through museum collections, new approaches to museum spaces, and institutional transformation for the future. The speakers were Michael Govan, CEO and Director of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Taco Dibbits, General Director of the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands; and Kai-Chuan-Chao, Head of International Programs of the Victoria and Albert Museum in the UK.
They discussed how museums could use their collections to promote cross-cultural conversation, how new venues and technologies can expand their responsibilities, and how they can strengthen their professional skills while meeting public needs.
The conference sought to strengthen museums' vision and explore new development options. The Shanghai Museum will use the M20+ International Museum Conference to strengthen Chinese-international cooperation in exhibition planning, joint research, cultural heritage conservation, and professional exchange.
Editor: Fu Rong