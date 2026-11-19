Chinese President Xi Jinping today called on Asia-Pacific economies to deepen trade ties, strengthen regional connectivity and expand cooperation on innovation to prosper together, addressing the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen.

He urged regional economies to work together to build an Asia-Pacific community grounded in solidarity, openness, innovation and inclusive development.

Xi said the region had achieved remarkable economic growth over the past three decades, but must adapt to new global challenges and seize opportunities arising from technological and industrial innovation.

He outlined four priorities: strengthening economic and trade cooperation, enhancing regional connectivity, promoting digital and technological innovation, and advancing inclusive and sustainable development.

Xi called for progress toward the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, stronger infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges, wider application of artificial intelligence, and closer cooperation on energy, food security and green development.

Xi announced that China would contribute US$20 million to support practical APEC cooperation and establish an Asia-Pacific Community Research Center in Shenzhen.

China will also set up cooperation institutions focusing on digital technology, cross-border data flows, clean energy and small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.