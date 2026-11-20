A couple whose holiday photo beside a red wall in Beijing went viral have returned to the capital to register their marriage, inviting the photographer who took the picture to document their next chapter. The pair registered their marriage in Beijing's Xicheng District on November 13, accompanied by photographer Huo Yuping, The Beijing News reported from the scene.

The woman, from Guangdong Province, and her partner, from Sichuan Province, had been visiting Beijing when a last-minute sightseeing decision led to the encounter, according to a report shared by Shenzhen broadcaster First Scene, citing Beijing Radio and Television and Xinhua. With a 10pm flight scheduled on their departure day, they decided at about 2pm to stop at the Drum Tower for a photograph against its red wall. There they met Huo, who photographed them in the slanting sunlight. The image shows the couple leaning toward each other, their shadows falling across the wall behind them. The picture spread widely online, with viewers celebrating the affectionate scene.