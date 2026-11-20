Viral Beijing Photo Brings Couple Back to Tie the Knot
A couple whose holiday photo beside a red wall in Beijing went viral have returned to the capital to register their marriage, inviting the photographer who took the picture to document their next chapter.
The pair registered their marriage in Beijing's Xicheng District on November 13, accompanied by photographer Huo Yuping, The Beijing News reported from the scene.
The woman, from Guangdong Province, and her partner, from Sichuan Province, had been visiting Beijing when a last-minute sightseeing decision led to the encounter, according to a report shared by Shenzhen broadcaster First Scene, citing Beijing Radio and Television and Xinhua.
With a 10pm flight scheduled on their departure day, they decided at about 2pm to stop at the Drum Tower for a photograph against its red wall.
There they met Huo, who photographed them in the slanting sunlight. The image shows the couple leaning toward each other, their shadows falling across the wall behind them.
The picture spread widely online, with viewers celebrating the affectionate scene.
The couple had already planned to register their marriage in March 2027. But the chance meeting and the response to the photograph prompted them to change that timetable. Having set off on their return journey, they went back to Beijing and asked Huo to take their marriage-registration photographs as well.
"So much of this came down to chance and fate," they said in the report, thanking Huo and the people who had sent them good wishes online.
They also said they had become friends with the older photographer and would return to Beijing to visit him.
Editor: Wang Xiang