Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders adopted a joint declaration, the "2026 APEC Leaders' Shenzhen Outlook," today, setting a four-year roadmap for digital trade, artificial intelligence governance, and supply chain resilience as their two-day summit concluded in Shenzhen.

The declaration establishes policy priorities for the 21 member economies while preserving the bloc's voluntary, non-binding, and consensus-based framework. To streamline regional commerce, leaders welcomed the APEC Trade Digitalization Cooperation Framework 2027-2030, targeting paperless trade, customs modernization, and cross-border e-commerce.

The declaration also commits economies to advancing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific agenda, enhancing competitiveness in digitally delivered services, and strengthening intellectual property protections for cultural and creative industries. Alongside facilitating cross-border data flows, members pledged to bolster consumer privacy and combat online scams and data breaches.

Leaders also endorsed a new statement on harnessing emerging technologies for employment.

The roadmap calls for deploying digital tools across healthcare, public services, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises to help informal businesses integrate into formal global markets. To manage demographic shifts and automation, economies agreed to expand vocational training, worker reskilling, and social security systems under the APEC Collaborative Framework for Demographic Changes.

Following the final review of a supply chain connectivity framework action plan, members committed to resolving trade chokepoints and improving regulatory transparency. Under an APEC connectivity blueprint, economies will prioritize quality infrastructure investment and expand business mobility through the APEC Business Travel Card.

On macroeconomic and resource security, leaders agreed to coordinate fiscal and monetary policies to address global imbalances and expand household financial literacy.

The bloc pledged to protect cross-border energy infrastructure, including grids, pipelines, and submarine cables, while allowing individual economies to determine their own mix of conventional and low-emission energy sources. Members also committed to modernizing agricultural supply chains with biotechnology, reducing food waste, combating illegal logging and unregulated fishing, and strengthening cross-border anti-corruption enforcement and illicit asset recovery.

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting closed today. China has handed over the APEC chairmanship to Vietnam, which will host the 2027 summit, followed by Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Chile, Papua New Guinea and Peru.