Weak domestic sales in both smartphones and electric vehicles weighed heavily on Xiaomi's third-quarter performance, sending net profit down 68 percent from a year earlier to 3.9 billion yuan (US$580 million) on a 5.2 percent revenue decline to 107 billion yuan. Revenue from its flagship smartphone division edged down 0.8 percent to 46 billion yuan as shipments fell 29.1 percent to 31 million units and gross margin contracted from 11.1 percent to 9.2 percent. Facing higher chip costs, the Beijing-based company, which holds roughly 12 percent of the global market, has leaned into higher-end handsets, pushing its quarterly average selling price up 40 percent to a record 1,486 yuan. During an earnings call, President Lu Weibing projected that memory chip prices will remain elevated through the first half of 2027 due to tight near-term supply.

Revenue at the electric vehicle, AI and other new initiatives segment fell 18 percent to 23.9 billion yuan, with an operating loss of 3.4 billion yuan. Xiaomi delivered 100,975 vehicles in the quarter, down 7 percent from a year earlier and down from 104,199 in the previous three months. In one bright spot, Xiaomi topped auto sales with starting prices of 200,000 yuan or above on the Chinese mainland. The Internet-of-Things and lifestyle products segment – which includes washing machines, vacuums and other appliances – showed a sales decline of 1.5 percent to 27.2 billion yuan. For the first nine months of the year, Xiaomi's research and development spending rose 16.5 percent from a year earlier to 27.4 billion yuan, underscoring its continued investment in advanced technology.