Chen Jining, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Tuesday.

Chen is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, the statement said.

The Standing Committee of the CPC Shanghai Committee held an expanded meeting on Tuesday evening, at which participants expressed firm support for the CPC Central Committee's decision to investigate Chen.

The meeting called for maintaining a zero-tolerance stance on corruption and fully implementing the central leadership's decisions.

It also urged officials across the city to meet annual development targets, strengthen public services and safeguard urban safety and social stability.