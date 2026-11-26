Chinese model Qihai has accused the makers of the AI short drama Chouhu of using her facial features without permission, saying she repeatedly sees her likeness in AI-generated villains and grotesque characters. Posting on the Chinese social platform Weibo under the name Qihai Christine on November 24, she shared viewers' comments suggesting that a character in the series resembled her. "My face has already become a cyber-villain in AI short dramas," she wrote, asking who would pay her a performance fee.

The similarities she pointed to included facial proportions and a mole near her mouth, HK01 reported. Her complaint centers on what Chinese social media users call "face blending" – generating a composite face that appears to combine recognizable features rather than directly swapping an existing face onto another person's body. However, an apparent resemblance does not establish how the character was created, and available reports do not verify whether Qihai's photographs were used to train an AI model or identify the training data behind the drama. In a follow-up post on November 25, Qihai said her concern throughout had been how people should respond when their likeness becomes training material for generative AI. She said even users who did not follow her had noticed a resemblance, and defended her decision to speak out.