Artificial intelligence and global expansion emerged as the defining themes at the ongoing Bauma China 2026 in Shanghai this week.

As Asia-Pacific's premier trade fair for the construction machinery sector, the exhibition drew 4,120 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions across a record-breaking 400,000 square meters of exhibition space – a 20 percent increase from the previous edition.

Confronted with harsh operating environments, rising labor costs and persistent workforce shortages, the industry is rapidly shifting toward integrated hardware-and-software machinery to replace repetitive manual labor. Autonomous forklifts and smart mining solutions stood out as major crowd-drawers on the show floor.

Leading domestic heavy-equipment manufacturer Zoomlion showcased more than 60 AI-empowered intelligent machines spanning construction cranes, mining equipment, and embodied intelligent robots, mapping out a commercial blueprint for unmanned mining operations.

Chinese heavy machinery giant XCMG Group and autonomous mining specialist Eacon signed a cooperation agreement to develop Level 4 autonomous mining trucks. The partnership aims to accelerate the commercialization of smart, unmanned mining solutions across domestic and global markets.

Founded in 2016, industrial AI firm Irootech displayed its ROOTPILOT machine control system and autonomous counterbalanced forklifts. AI agents help with equipment maintenance, spare parts identification, daily operations, workflow guidance, and task coordination in R&D, production, supply chain, sales, and after-sales service.

The company signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the autonomous counterbalanced forklift. Dual mobility and operational large models power the forklift, which independently plans paths, tasks, and end-to-end logistics for flexible, safer, and more efficient material handling in complex warehousing and manufacturing environments.