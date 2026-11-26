China has released an action plan to build a comprehensive, high-performance next-generation communications network by 2030, with a focus on 6G and satellite internet as central components of its future digital infrastructure.

The implementation plan, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Cyberspace Administration of China, and the National Development and Reform Commission, aims to establish global service capabilities for space-based networks, boost international network resilience, and scale up integrated networks.

Anchored by 5G-Advanced (5G-A), 6G, 10-gigabit optical networks, and satellite internet, the infrastructure is designed to integrate sensing, transmission, storage, computing, and artificial intelligence across space, air, ground, and sea.

Industry experts observed that constructing this network slightly ahead of demand will allow China, which already operates the world's largest information and communications network, to gain a competitive advantage in next-generation digital industries.

The Global 6G Development Concept Declaration was officially launched this week in Shanghai with backing from more than 30 international organizations and domestic and foreign enterprises.

Simultaneously, authorities kicked off a ministry-provincial collaborative pilot program for 6G innovation across eight major hubs: Beijing, Shanghai and the provinces of Hebei, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Hubei and Guangdong.

According to the timeline set by international standardization bodies, foundational research for 6G standards is slated for completion in the first half of 2027, with the first global 6G standard expected in the first half of 2029.