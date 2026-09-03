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Man Sentenced for Livestreaming Armed Home Burglary in Shanghai

by Guo Jiayi
September 3, 2026
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A man in Shanghai who livestreamed himself breaking into a home with a kitchen knife and stealing goods worth 365 yuan (US$51) has been convicted of theft, Shanghai Law Journal reported.

The man, surname Zhang, had been drinking when he arrived outside a residence one night in October 2025. Hoping to attract viewers and boost online traffic, he began livestreaming and chatting with his audience while using the knife to force open the door.

Once inside, Zhang stole a piece of calligraphy or painting, Chinese liquor, milk and other items. He broadcast the entire break-in and theft, drawing a number of viewers within a short period.

While fleeing, Zhang saw a police vehicle passing nearby and jumped into a river because he feared he had been discovered. Officers rescued him from the water and took him in for questioning.

Zhang confessed to the main facts of the case. Police recovered the stolen goods and returned them to the owner, while prosecutors charged him with theft.

The Qingpu District People's Court said the relatively low value of the property did not prevent Zhang's actions from constituting a crime. Under Chinese law, theft from a residence can result in criminal liability regardless of the amount taken because it also threatens personal safety and the security of the home.

Zhang argued that he had been under the influence of alcohol, but the court said voluntary intoxication did not exempt him from criminal responsibility.

Taking into account his confession, guilty plea and expression of remorse, the court sentenced Zhang to three months' criminal detention, suspended for four months, and fined him 1,000 yuan. The judgment has taken effect.

Judge Liu Yanmin said the case sent a clear warning to content creators who break the law in pursuit of clicks and followers. "Neither drunken impulsiveness nor the pursuit of online traffic can be used as an excuse for illegal or criminal acts," Liu said.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

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