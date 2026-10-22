Minhang's 15th Five-Year Plan to Focus on Urban Renewal, New-Quality Productive Forces

The three leading industries are advanced energy equipment and green low-carbon technologies, aerospace, and biomedicine. The district will strengthen new-generation electronic information, artificial intelligence and fashionable consumer goods as its three competitive industries, while developing future space, future energy and future health as new growth engines.

It will establish a "3+3+3" modern industrial system, comprising three leading industries, three competitive industries and three emerging future industries.

In accordance with national and Shanghai-level directives on urban renewal, and taking into account the district's practical needs – such as the tightening supply of construction land and the urgent need to enhance spatial quality and functional amenities – Minhang will focus on the development theme of "harnessing new-quality productive forces to transform growth drivers, and optimising space to enhance quality," thereby carrying out high-quality urban renewal initiatives across the district.

During the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), Minhang District will closely align with its development positioning as a modern central urban area and a key stronghold for new-quality productive forces.

Pujiang's geographical advantages

The 15th Five-Year Plan period marks a critical phase for Shanghai as it accelerates its development into a socialist modern international metropolis of global influence.

According to Minhang's urban renewal plan during the period, it plans to create an innovative, cultural and vibrant urban district.

While advancing the regeneration and refurbishment of older neighborhoods, it's taking a systematic and comprehensive approach, coordinating efforts to build good residential complexes and a favorable living environment, as well as high quality urban districts, thereby achieving a marked enhancement in the city's dynamism and vitality.

The focus is to transform Minhang into a functional hub, a zone for innovative practice and a model of livability, thereby propelling the district's high-quality development as a modern central urban area characterized by innovation, openness, ecological and cultural richness, and livability, as well as a key stronghold for new-quality productive forces.

It will spare no effort in advancing the connectivity of the Huangpu River waterfront, creating a waterfront landscape characterized by "scenic spots, linear corridors, shaded networks, forested areas and integrated spatial planning".

The 15th Five-Year Plan period also represents a strategic window of opportunity for the "Greater Pujiang" region (Pujiang Town and Pujin Subdistrict) to capitalize on the momentum and achieve leapfrog development.



In eastern Minhang, the "Greater Pujiang" regional plan identifies Pujiang Town and Pujin Subdistrict as important areas for coordinated industrial, urban and rural development. The region is expected to strengthen its role in industrial growth and technology commercialization, linking with Grand NeoBay and Shanghai's broader innovation network.

Minhang also holds a rare geographical distinction as the only district in Shanghai with territory spanning both sides of the Huangpu River. The geographical advantages, which also links to the Pudong New Area and the Yangtze River Delta region, will be fully utilized.

The basic framework of "Prosperity along the Pujiang, Livability in Pujin" will be largely established, and the strategic standing of the "Greater Pujiang" as a growth pole for eastern Minhang and a pilot zone for urban-rural integration will be significantly enhanced.



Cooperation and coordination with other downtown districts such as Pudong and the Hongqiao area will become increasingly close.



The capacity and efficiency of major transport linkages will be significantly enhanced, and the density of the regional road network has been further improved.

The region is also expected to take the lead in urban-rural integration. Minhang is advancing comprehensive rural revitalization with a focus on the region south of the Dazhi River to further accelerate the transition from a dual urban-rural structure towards integrated development, and it's expected to serve as a model of best practice for urban-rural integration within Shanghai.

On the east side, through its close link with Pudong, it will proactively link up with businesses in the region and the Zhangjiang Science City, with a focus on promoting synergy within the Pujiang-Zhoupu-Kangqiao-Hangtou urban cluster, while taking on the pilot-scale production and mass manufacturing functions of Zhangjiang Science City in sectors such as biopharmaceuticals and high-end equipment.

On the north side, the district will leverage the Hongqiao International Central Business District to establish a gateway corridor for Yangtze River Delta integration, promoting the efficient flow of resources and complementary functions across the entire district.

It will strive to create an innovative, culturally vibrant district with new office buildings that are suitable for industry development and plenty of commercial area fit for urban living at the same time.

Area of underutilized industrial land would be revitalized and old neighborhoods would also be upgraded and refurbished.

By 2030, a pattern of coordinated east-west development and innovation-driven openness will be largely established in the "Greater Pujiang" region, with significant achievements in high-quality development.

Efforts will be accelerated to establish a linkage between the Zhangjiang area and the "Greater Pujiang" region so that the commercialization process will take place in the Grand NeoBay area.