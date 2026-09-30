Neo World Autumn Adventure Season Brings Chinese-Style IPs to Parks, Malls

A new immersive cultural event, Neo World Autumn Adventure Season, in Xuhui District is bringing popular Chinese-style IPs from digital screens to parks, malls, and waterfront locations.

The carnival, which runs until November 1, connects Guilin Park, the Ring Live commercial complex, Yuejie Jinshang City, the waterfront, and Metro hubs into one continuous route.

An integrated cultural, tourist, sports, and shopping experience for National Day holiday will include stamp-collecting tasks, interactions, IP picture chances, and shopping experiences.