New Shopping Mall Opens for Trial Operation in Qibao Town

Credit: Ti Gong

Comprehensive facilities upgraded at Minhong Longyuan Minhong Longyuan Park, which was recently upgraded and renovated from an existing public green space at the intersection of Minhong Road and Wanyuan Road, sits close to the Zhonggeng World Mall and connects directly with the Lianhua Road Station of Metro Line 1. The park integrates the local history and culture of the Meilong area, relying on the clear waters of the Dianpu River to seamlessly blend the graceful flow of water with the vibrant energy of the commercial district, creating a harmonious balance of tranquility and activity.

The park boasts a number of comprehensive facilities, including a riverside walkway, a children's playground, a rest station, a large lawn, and a leisure plaza, forming a green and multi-dimensional ecological space that serves both local residents and businesses.

It also hosts a set of distinctive landscape art installations, consisting of six human-shaped metal sculptures, standing in a row on an open lawn and blending perfectly with the surrounding greenery and vegetation, combining modern aesthetics with humanistic sentiment. Seniors can stroll and relax, children can play and frolic, and office workers can commute and walk through. The park is seamlessly integrated into the core areas of residential communities, commercial districts, and subway stations, making it easily accessible for residents and offering scenic views at every turn.

Credit: Ti Gong

New shopping mall opens for trial operation The Jiahuan Plaza in Qibao Town opened for trial operation on September 16, offering a convenient place to shop for groceries, eat, take children out, and exercise right at local residents' doorstep. This 80,000-square-meter plaza was formerly the CapitaLand Qibao Plaza, and after renovation, the mall's offerings focus on the most essential daily needs of residents, such as dining, sports activities and grocery shopping. The mall offers a series of perks, including membership points, lucky draws for purchases, and free 2-hour parking. Consumer enthusiasm was already high during the first few days of the trial operation, with shoppers lining up outside tea drink chain store Lelecha to grab a bargain and limited gift packs. Qibao Town has been leveraging cultural, commercial, tourism, and sports events to stimulate retail spending, and interactive events, such as an intangible cultural heritage bazaar, have been staged and targeted promotions have been offered that cover 16 major retailers and merchants so that shoppers could claim coupons.

If you go: Jiahuan Plaza Address: No. 3655, Qixin Road, Minhang District

Kayak tournament appeals to players, visitors The Pujin Kayak Invitational Tournament was held in Minhang's Pujin Subdistrict on September 19, bringing together 36 teams and 144 athletes.

Participants jointly explored the ecological environment, the latest industry developments, and the cultural beauty of the subdistrict while paddling and riding the waves. The Pujiang Joyful Central Waterfront was filled with cheers from onlookers as kayaks left long trails over the water.

The Pujin Kayak Invitational Tournament has been running for eight years since 2018, and this year, the event was larger in scale, broader in scope, and filled with even more camaraderie among participants.

The tournament has become a bridge for networking among young professionals in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Pujin Subdistrict, which boasts eight kilometers of "golden shoreline" along the Huangpu River, has used the favorable ecological environment and natural landscape to create a vibrant riverside area and stage a series of water sports events and waterfront interactions.

As part of Minhang District's "Chunshen Wonderful Life Season" activities, it also integrates water sports with nearby shopping areas and fully leverages the popularity of the event to drive consumer foot traffic in neighboring shopping malls.

