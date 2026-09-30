Pudong Is in a Spending Mood This National Day Holiday

The Pudong Carnival, a major consumption-driven campaign in the Pudong New Area, runs throughout the weeklong National Day holiday with retail discounts, leisure activities, and performances.

Inbound and outbound travelers can utilize Alipay's "Tap to Pay" feature at duty-free shops in Pudong and Hongqiao airports to collect vouchers until November 15 as the latest inducement for domestic and international consumers.

On September 15, authorities announced a major car-purchase subsidy scheme for the public, offering 14,000 slots in the latest batch.

The Pudong Carnival consumption-driven campaign emphasizes festive shopping, trendy youth entertainment, family-friendly activities, the night-time economy and dining, and over 100 special events at major shopping malls to keep the consumer boom going.

According to the Pudong New Area Commission of Commerce, over a dozen Pudong shopping malls offers up to 30 percent discounts. Dianping and Meituan offer group buying discounts.

The program runs until January 3, 2027, and shoppers who spend 1,000 yuan or more in-store can join a draw to win gold bars.