S-Tron Shanghai 2026 Wraps Up: Standing at the Forefront of Our Times as a Global Innovation "Super Connector"

Credit: Ti Gong

On September 23, S-Tron Shanghai 2026 officially concluded. As one of the key events of the Entrepreneurship Week of the 6th Shanghai Talent+ Global Innovation & Entrepreneurship Summit, this year's S-Tron Shanghai was co-hosted with Caohejing Hi-Tech Park. Over two days, the event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, enterprises, and innovators from around the world, forging a global innovation network where technology, capital, industry, and culture converge.

Global Innovators Turn Out in Force This year's event drew over 15,000 professional attendees, including more than 5,000 founders, 3,000 investors, and 3,800 representatives from major corporations and ecosystem organizations. Nearly 200 speakers took the stage, 50% being international guests from more than 20 countries and regions; 80% of them joined the S-Tron ecosystem for the first time. Meanwhile, over 600 startup projects from nearly 30 countries and regions entered the pitch competition, and more than 120 projects advanced to the semifinals and Showcase. Beyond the main event, over 50 side events ran in parallel, extending innovation connections from the main venue into a broader industry and startup community.

Credit: Ti Gong

From Industrial Innovation to Where Technology Meets Art The exhibition floor showcased an equally diverse innovation ecosystem. Nearly 30 featured exhibitors and 91 startups showcased their offerings across AI, robotics, healthcare and life sciences, green tech, and future mobility. The Creator Zone, launched for the first time this year, featured 18 pioneering projects including AI magic performances, smart lighting, AI audio, and VR, further exploring the boundary where technology and art intersect.

40% International Participation Makes Real Connections Happen A 40% overall international presence was a defining feature of this year's event. Delegations from Germany, France, Singapore, South Korea, the U.S., India, and countries and regions across Latin America took part in stage sessions, exhibitions, and more than 10 country-themed events. Capital, technology, and entrepreneurs from various markets met face to face at S-Tron, making connections between Chinese and global innovation more tangible. In addition, young practitioners from 612 universities, research institutes, and enterprises at home and abroad submitted 1543 volunteer applications to jointly build the event ecosystem. The event adopted green and paperless practices throughout, leveraging digital approaches to reduce resource consumption for conventional exhibitions and conferences.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

The Ecosystem Never Closes: Save the Date for S-Tron 2027 Two days may have come to an end, but the connections continue. At the event, S-Tron announced the dates for the next three years. The story is far from over. We can't wait to see every entrepreneur create their own chapter. From projects and capital to industry and global markets, S-Tron continues to serve as a vital hub linking innovators, investors, and industry. See you at S-Tron Shanghai 2027 on September 22–23, 2027.