Shanghai Holiday Spending Hits 76.2 Billion Yuan as Store Sales Jump 15%

The city held more than 200 promotional events over the holiday under the theme "Love Shopping in Shanghai."

The 19 major commercial districts tracked by the city took in 5.62 billion yuan, up 14.5 percent, and drew an average of 3.96 million visitors a day, up 1.9 percent.

Offline spending reached 40.04 billion yuan, up 15.1 percent, while online spending rose 4.7 percent to 36.2 billion yuan between September 30 and October 6, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Shoppers in Shanghai spent 76.24 billion yuan online and offline during the National Day holiday, up 9.9 percent from a year earlier, with in-store spending growing more than three times as fast as online sales.

Overseas visitors were among the biggest spenders. Sales eligible for departure tax refunds rose 47 percent year on year, and sales under the "instant refund" scheme, which lets foreign tourists get their tax back at the point of purchase, more than doubled.

Consumption vouchers issued by city and district governments generated 2.507 billion yuan in sales, with all 16 districts running their own schemes.

Gold proved a strong draw. Holiday discounts and Huangpu District's vouchers, combined with price cuts at well-known jewelry brands, sent shoppers queuing at the Yuyuan Bazaar. Spending in the Yuyuan area jumped 38.3 percent.

Districts also tied vouchers to light festivals, sports events and concerts. In Jing'an District, a wristband let visitors unlock offers from more than 1,000 merchants across the West Nanjing Road, Suhe Bay and Daning areas with a simple tap.

Ticket stubs became a spending tool as well. At Qiantan in the Pudong New Area, music festival and concert tickets doubled as passes for discounts at more than 90 nearby merchants, and spending in the area rose 18.3 percent. In Yangpu District, about 150 merchants around Wujiaokou joined a ticket-stub promotion linked to a comics convention, and the area's spending grew 9.9 percent.

National trade-in subsidies continued over the holiday, with new car sales under the program reaching about 410 million yuan and subsidized home appliance and digital product sales hitting 670 million yuan. Phone makers including Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor, vivo and OPPO rolled out new flagship models, and Huawei staged a roadshow of nearly 1,000 square meters on East Nanjing Road.

A string of first stores also opened, including the first mainland store of athletic wear brand Alo and NikeSKIMS' first location in China, both on West Nanjing Road. On East Nanjing Road, which marked 27 years as a pedestrian street, jewelry brand Lao Feng Xiang opened its first store in China dedicated to premium pieces.

Time-honored Shanghai brands also drew diners, as Hong Chang Xing and the Red House Western restaurant opened new outlets to customers. A new food festival helped lift visitor numbers in the Xujiahui commercial area by 8 percent.