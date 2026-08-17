Shanghai Police Help Disabled Mother Find Way Out After Illegal Tricycle Rides

Shanghai traffic police have helped a disabled mother and her two sons find a more stable way to live after repeatedly stopping them for using modified tricycles to carry passengers illegally near a Metro station, Shanghai Morning Post has reported.

The case began when Jiang Xiaodong, an officer with the Pudong Traffic Police Detachment, stopped a modified passenger tricycle at Jinjing Road Station on Metro Line 12 last December, the report said.

The rider, Liu Fang, has a lower-limb disability and could barely get off the vehicle on her own. After temporarily impounding the tricycle, Jiang drove her home in a police car.

Jiang said he found the family of three living in a rented room of about 7 or 8 square meters, sharing a kitchen with others. Liu's younger son was lying in bed and unable to get up. Jiang bought her 20 steamed buns after she said the seizure had cut off her only source of income.

Liu and her elder son, surnamed Li, later continued carrying passengers on two tricycles. Officers kept enforcing the law, but also quietly bought the family food and gave them some money, the report said.

In April, both tricycles were seized at the same time. Liu went to the brigade and broke down, saying she could no longer survive.

Xu Liwei, an instructor at the brigade, said Liu also had breast cancer and showed officers a medical bill of just over 160 yuan, which she still could not afford.