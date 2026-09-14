Shanghai Police Stop Driver Suffering Stroke on Expressway

Shanghai police intercepted a driver who was suffering an acute stroke on an expressway after his family reported him missing, preventing a possible serious traffic accident, police said today.

The man's wife called police about 11am on September 1, saying her husband had not returned after driving their daughter to work around 8:30am. His phone could not be reached, and the family feared he may have had a medical emergency because of a history of cerebral infarction.

Police launched a missing-person search and reviewed public surveillance footage around the area. Officers soon found the vehicle and traced its route, noticing an abnormal driving pattern and visible damage to the car's left side mirror and bumper, suggesting it had already been involved in scrapes along the way.

Checkpoint footage showed the driver with a stiff facial expression and obvious distortion around his eyes and mouth. He was gripping the steering wheel with both hands but appeared to be struggling, leading police to suspect he had suffered a stroke and was close to losing control of the vehicle.