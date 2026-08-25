Shanghai Robot Maker Leads Medal Table at World Humanoid Robot Games

Shanghai-based AgiBot has taken the lead in the medal standings at the second World Humanoid Robot Games, winning 34 medals as robots compete in events ranging from athletics to firefighting and library work. As of Tuesday, AgiBot's robots had won 13 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals, putting the company at the top of the medal table, according to Jiefang Daily.

More than 600 Chinese teams involving nearly 2,000 robots are taking part in this year's competition, alongside 25 teams from countries including the United States, Germany and Japan. AgiBot entered three of its main robot models – the Genie G2, Lingxi X2 and Expedition A3 – with many of its gold medals coming from scenario-based events covering firefighting, hotels, gardening and household services. Unlike the first edition, this year's competition places greater emphasis on autonomous operation. Except for a small number of events, including the 100-meter race and 400-meter obstacle race, robots in competitive events must operate autonomously without remote control.