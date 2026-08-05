Shanghai to Host International Biopharma Week Amid Growing China Support for Sector

Shanghai will host the International Biopharma Industry Week 2026 on September 17-20, bringing together pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, investors, researchers and industry organizations to discuss drug innovation, business partnerships and international collaboration.

First launched in 2021, Bio Shanghai Week has grown into one of the city's major annual events for the biopharmaceutical industry. Over the past five years, the event has attracted scientists, pharmaceutical executives, investors and healthcare organizations from China and overseas.

The 2026 edition will take place as China continues to strengthen policy support for the biopharma sector. The industry was included as an "emerging pillar industry" in the 2026 government work report for the first time, reflecting its growing importance in China's industrial strategy.

A major focus of this year's event will be industry partnerships and dealmaking. The conference will feature discussions and matchmaking activities around business development (BD), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), NewCo formation, co-development and co-commercialization models. Organizers aim to connect Chinese biotech companies with multinational pharmaceutical firms, investment institutions and international partners across different stages of drug development, from early research to commercialization.

Global participation will remain a key part of the event. Industry delegations and country-focused sessions are planned with partners from the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and Southeast Asia.

A UK life sciences and healthcare innovation forum will be held on September 18 in Zhangjiang, Pudong. The forum will be jointly organized by the UK Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST), and the British Consulate-General in Shanghai, with participation from organizations including the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA), MedCity, London & Partners, academic institutions and companies.

Other international organizations, including the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH) and the College of American Pathologists (CAP), are also expected to hold related activities during the event.

The conference will also focus on several fast-growing areas in biopharmaceutical innovation, including artificial intelligence in drug discovery, cell and gene therapies (CGT), immunotherapy, metabolic diseases, mRNA technologies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies, radiopharmaceuticals and brain-computer interfaces.

In addition to large forums, Bio Shanghai Week will include exhibitions, partnering meetings and industry-focused sessions hosted by pharmaceutical companies, regulators, research institutions and service providers. A dedicated one-on-one partnering area will be available for companies seeking licensing, investment and collaboration opportunities.

The event will also organize bio-tours, allowing participants to visit Shanghai-based pharmaceutical companies, universities, research institutions and clinical centers to explore the city's biopharma innovation ecosystem.