Some iPhone 18 Pro Photos Show Green Spots, Users Say

Several users who recently bought Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series have reported green spots or halos in photos and videos, although the camera preview and live footage appear normal, Jiemian News has reported.

One user wrote on social media that a Live Photo taken with an iPhone 18 Pro showed an odd green shadow that appeared intermittently and persisted after a restart. Reports suggest the effect is more likely indoors, in dim or warm lighting, and when shooting at 2x zoom or higher. Images taken at 1x generally appear unaffected. Users have also linked the issue to the phone's variable-aperture camera, saying it is more noticeable at the widest f/1.48 setting.

Jiemian News said it contacted Apple's official customer service. A representative said the company had not received user reports about the issue and that its website had no announcement about it, adding that customers should refer to information on Apple's official website.

Pan Tianhong, founder of the technology video team Media Storm, also highlighted a camera flaw in a recent iPhone 18 Pro review: the main camera can produce severe lens flare when its variable aperture is fully open.

The iPhone 18 Pro's 48-megapixel Fusion main camera is the first iPhone camera to use a physical variable aperture. It has six laser-cut blades and a new rotor mechanism, and supports four aperture settings: f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8 and f/4.0, selectable manually or automatically. It is Apple's first iPhone with a mechanical variable-aperture system.