Songjiang Unveils Pioneering Orbital Computing Hub

Shanghai's Songjiang District has officially opened its Space-Based Computing Industry Base during an industry development forum this week, establishing a major commercial center for orbital data processing.

By enabling satellites to perform artificial intelligence inference and analyze data directly in space, the base advances the district's commercial satellite and terminal application cluster. Currently housing 100 companies, the base aims to drive multi-technology integration by positioning Songjiang at the intersection of satellite communications, artificial intelligence, and 6G development.