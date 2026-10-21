Starbucks China to Require Purchases for Seating Nationwide

Starbucks will introduce a purchase-for-seating policy across China tomorrow, while allowing exceptions for people who need temporary assistance or a place to rest, The Paper reported today.

Starbucks China confirmed the nationwide change, saying stores would display notices explaining the policy. Employees will receive uniform service guidelines and support, with instructions to communicate courteously and accommodate reasonable unexpected needs and special circumstances.

The company said staff would give priority assistance to pregnant women, people with limited mobility and others needing help.

One employee interviewed earlier by Jiupai News said the policy would encourage customers to buy something before using a seat, but would not be applied rigidly. Delivery workers, people sheltering from rain and security guards working nearby could still rest without making a purchase, the employee said.

Staff would remind people already seated of the policy, with implementation depending on conditions at individual stores, the employee added. Free hot water would also remain available.

Online responses reported by the Yangtze Evening News included support from customers frustrated by people occupying seats at busy times while drinking competitors' coffee or playing noisy games. Others questioned whether someone briefly waiting for a friend should have to buy something.

Li Min, a senior partner at Shanghai Hansheng Law Offices, told China Youth Daily that businesses have a legal basis for setting reasonable conditions for use of their premises under China's Civil Code. He said businesses must exercise that discretion within legal limits and without violating public order or good morals.

Starbucks China also announced today that it would invest more than 300 million yuan (US$45 million) in additional spending during fiscal 2027 to improve store services.

The money will support more staff during peak hours and at Reserve bars, upgrades to digital systems and key equipment, and facility improvements at around 1,000 stores. The company also issued an initiative encouraging orderly, friendly and respectful sharing of its store spaces.

Starbucks China had 8,342 stores at the end of September, a net increase of 331 this year.

Starbucks remains one of China's biggest premium coffee chains, but it no longer leads the market by sales. Euromonitor said Luckin Coffee ranked first in China's café market by sales in 2025, while Reuters has reported that Starbucks' market share fell from about 34 percent in 2019 to roughly 14 percent in 2024. Starbucks China generated about US$3.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025, compared with Luckin's 49.3 billion yuan (US$6.9 billion) in annual revenue and 5.07 billion yuan in operating profit.