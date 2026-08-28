[The City Asks] How is Shanghai's Healthcare in 2026?

City News Service, in conjunction with the Shanghai Information Office and in partnership with various other government bureaus (we'll partner with different ones on different topics), is launching THE CITY ASKS survey series. What makes this incredible is that it's your chance to give direct feedback to Shanghai's government. Why? Because Shanghai WANTS your insights and feedback. Read more on Gov Wants YOUR Feedback, Win Prizes. Here comes our first edition, all about health. Estimated completion time: 8–10 minutes. All responses are anonymous. Once you finish the survey, don't close the browser. Be sure to scroll down to see the prize details and how to be placed in the lucky draw. We're giving away 20 prizes, including a hotel stay! Finish the survey and read the details on how to enter! The last submission date is 12pm on September 21, and we will announce the winners on the following day.

How Can I Enter to Win Prizes Simple! Two things!



1) Forward this survey to a friend and ask them to fill it out. Pick someone you want to take with you to one of the prizes. Each time you forward it to a friend counts as one entry, so the more you share, the more chances to win. Send screenshots of forwards to our official WeChat account: CityNewsService, or to any of our social media accounts listed below.

2) Give us your WeChat... so we can contact you!



Read below for the prizes:

Alright folks, we have some cool prizes to give out for this survey: 1 Night-Stay Deluxe River View King Bed, including 2 breakfasts at the Thompson Hotel 1x Dietician consulting + 3 full days of meals by Nuvi 1x 500 RMB Dining Voucher at any of Craig Willis' restaurants, including: Mr. Willis, Something; 1x 500 RMB Dining Voucher at Eduardo Vargas' Morena. 1x 300 RMB Dining Voucher at Eduardo Vargas' Morena.

5x Shanghai Daily Earpod Earphones (valued at 399 RMB each) 10x Tickets to the DJ Party TOMORROW (Only those who fill out the survey by 12noon tomorrow are eligible for this one). A special thanks to our partners who participated in our first survey:

Nuvi is a very cool new entrant to the Shanghai market, disrupting the concept of "personalized nutrition delivery." What they are giving away is 3 full days of free meals, inclusive of a registered dietitian consultation to personalize the meals to your needs, valued at over 1,500 yuan. Nuvi was started by a Frenchman who started with a corporate background and ended up at one of France's most well-known culinary schools. We won't spoil the story, but what they are doing in Shanghai is incredible. Look for them in an upcoming Movers & Shakers. Craig Willis is a Shanghai fixture and has been cooking in the city for over two decades. Not too long ago, we did a Chef's Table with Craig, it's worth a read. He is one of the few restaurateurs in the city that has succeeded in building an Empire, and once you try his food, you'll know why. His dining voucher covers all of his restaurants, including:

Eduardo Vargas, yet another titan of Shanghai's long-time expat restaurateurs. Originally from Peru, Eduardo made a name for himself with the Azul brand on Dongping Road many years ago. Now, his empire has expanded to include Azul Italiano and Morena, his newest flagship. Eduardo's dining options have been beloved by expats for two decades. Along with Craig, these two giants have built a legacy that has lasted through thick and thin. We covered a bit of his story here.

