Where the Tide Meets the Rhythm of Music

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Enjoy 13 days of spectacular tide-watching in Yanguan, a historic town in Haining, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, widely regarded as the best place to witness the majestic Qiantang River Tide. A visit to Yanguan is incomplete without seeing the world-famous Qiantang River tidal bore. The iconic "Single-Line Tide" is visible from the first to fifth and fifteenth to twentieth day of each lunar month, with a wall of white waves surging across the river. Visitors can experience the Qiantang River's grandeur firsthand and feel the romance and awe of nature.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Tide Music Season is the centerpiece The centerpiece of the "Beyond the Tide" event at the Yanguan Ancient Town is the 13-day Tide Music Season, featuring nine major music events, various immersive live concerts, a spectacular nighttime production of "Tide Show," and a limited-time Qiantang River Fresh Food Festival. Professional bands and internationally acclaimed musicians will perform immersive outdoor live shows. In contrast, musicians will be positioned throughout the ancient town's streets and alleys, allowing visitors to encounter melodies at every turn unexpectedly. International musicians will also take the stage, adding to the outdoor music extravaganza. Look for a musical parade along the riverside and enjoy the waterfront view from the same perspective once experienced by Qing Dynasty Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799).

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Leisure activities and family-friendly programs appeal to all age groups Against the backdrop of the rolling tide, the ancient town's streets and alleys unfold with the warmth of everyday life. A dazzling array of local delicacies, cultural and creative products, and local specialties will be on display. Stroll around, eat, and play, then pack the unique autumn flavors of Yanguan to take home. In addition to the natural landscape and traditional tourist attractions, leisure activities and family-friendly programs will also be staged that are suitable for all age groups. The Yanguan Ancient Town will also be transformed into a "large-scale family amusement park" for quality family time. This immersive waterscape offers visitors opportunities to admire, play with, and capture stunning autumn moments.