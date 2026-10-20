Why More People in China Are Refusing to Answer Calls From Unknown Numbers

For many smartphone users in China, an unfamiliar number on the screen now prompts one reflex: Hang up.

The topic "more and more people don't answer calls from strangers" climbed the trending lists on Chinese social media in recent days, drawing a flood of users who said they had long stopped picking up. Many said they only answer numbers saved in their contacts, or a stranger who calls twice in a row.

"It's normal. Most unknown calls now are sales pitches and ads," one commenter wrote. Another said simply that seeing an unfamiliar number made them feel "really put off."

The first reason is nuisance. Calls offering insurance, loans or even dental implants arrive day after day. In its notice on telecom service quality for the second quarter of 2026, released on August 13, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said financial services, including debt collection, loans and wealth management and insurance sales, accounted for 76.5 percent of complaints about unsolicited commercial messages. Retail promotion made up 5.1 percent, and education, health care and real estate agents most of the rest.