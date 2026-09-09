Woman's Accounts Restricted as Harassment Dispute Against 4-Year-Old Boy Draws Online Scrutiny

Social media accounts linked to a young woman involved in a widely discussed dispute with a 4-year-old boy at a restaurant in Changsha, Hunan Province, have been barred from gaining new followers, Red Star News reported yesterday. The woman, identified as Xiaoxiong, said in a video posted online that she was touched on the buttocks by the boy. She demanded an apology from the child's parents and urged them to strengthen his education. The boy's parents said the child had touched her unintentionally while running. They agreed to apologize, but also asked Xiaoxiong to take responsibility for grabbing the boy and leaving red marks on his neck. Xiaoxiong's Douyin and Weibo accounts had been banned from receiving new followers.

Accounts held by people involved in controversial trending events may be placed under controls during the period of public attention. The measures are intended to prevent traffic generated by disputes from being tied to commercial interests, triggering wider controversy or improper monetization, Douyin told Xiaoxiang Morning Post. Publicly visible posts on Xiaoxiong's Douyin account showed she had previously uploaded several documentary-style videos involving conflicts, including arguments with a ride-hailing driver and a confrontation with a dormitory manager. Her profile said all videos were based on real experiences. The Changsha restaurant dispute has gone through three rounds of mediation without agreement Xiaoxiong said she suffered an emotional breakdown and respiratory alkalosis after the incident and was taken to hospital by ambulance. During a later mediation session that evening, the boy's mother said "sorry" to her. Xiaoxiong later sought a third mediation session, citing ongoing insomnia and anxiety. The boy's parents said they were willing to apologize, but maintained that Xiaoxiong should also apologize to the child because she had grabbed his collar, causing the marks on his neck. Xiaoxiong said the marks were mainly caused by the boy's struggling and refused to apologize. The parties failed to reach a settlement. Xiaoxiong has said on social media that she has started legal proceedings.