A new social media trend, humorously tagged as "Becoming Chinese," is capturing the imagination of a global TikTok audience. It centers on a holistic, comfort-driven lifestyle deeply rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) philosophy and everyday Chinese customs. The movement is spearheaded by Chinese creators who share authentic snippets of their daily lives — from seasonal wellness routines and herbal remedies to dietary habits and self-care rituals. In comment sections, followers worldwide playfully note that by adopting these practices, they too feel they are "turning Chinese."

A leading voice in this trend is Chinese American TikToker Sherry, whose content blends dry humor with genuine cultural insight. In one viral video, she declares: "Tomorrow, you're turning Chinese. I know it sounds intimidating, but there's no point fighting it now. You are the chosen one." This niche cultural exchange has triggered a tidal wave of online mimicry. Users across the globe are experimenting with these lifestyle elements, from prioritizing hot water over cold drinks and mastering the art of making nutrient-rich congee, to preserving their "jing qi" (essential energy) through adequate rest. One oft-repeated cardinal rule: For the sake of kidney health, never walk barefoot on cold floors.

The trend's reach is quantifiable. Hashtags like #NewChinese and #SpiritualChinese have soared past 500 million combined views, spawning related sub-trends such as #HotWaterChallenge and #ChineseWellness, according to Shanheng Media. The global embrace extends to a range of customs, including drinking hot water, observing postpartum confinement (zuo yuezi), wearing indoor slippers, and trying TCM-based therapies like cupping and gua sha, a traditional Chinese healing technique where a tool is used to repeatedly scrape the skin to improve circulation and promote healing.