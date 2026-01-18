'Becoming Chinese': TCM Wellness Trends Viral on TikTok
A new social media trend, humorously tagged as "Becoming Chinese," is capturing the imagination of a global TikTok audience. It centers on a holistic, comfort-driven lifestyle deeply rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) philosophy and everyday Chinese customs.
The movement is spearheaded by Chinese creators who share authentic snippets of their daily lives — from seasonal wellness routines and herbal remedies to dietary habits and self-care rituals. In comment sections, followers worldwide playfully note that by adopting these practices, they too feel they are "turning Chinese."
A leading voice in this trend is Chinese American TikToker Sherry, whose content blends dry humor with genuine cultural insight. In one viral video, she declares: "Tomorrow, you're turning Chinese. I know it sounds intimidating, but there's no point fighting it now. You are the chosen one."
This niche cultural exchange has triggered a tidal wave of online mimicry. Users across the globe are experimenting with these lifestyle elements, from prioritizing hot water over cold drinks and mastering the art of making nutrient-rich congee, to preserving their "jing qi" (essential energy) through adequate rest. One oft-repeated cardinal rule: For the sake of kidney health, never walk barefoot on cold floors.
The trend's reach is quantifiable. Hashtags like #NewChinese and #SpiritualChinese have soared past 500 million combined views, spawning related sub-trends such as #HotWaterChallenge and #ChineseWellness, according to Shanheng Media.
The global embrace extends to a range of customs, including drinking hot water, observing postpartum confinement (zuo yuezi), wearing indoor slippers, and trying TCM-based therapies like cupping and gua sha, a traditional Chinese healing technique where a tool is used to repeatedly scrape the skin to improve circulation and promote healing.
Within the online Chinese community, the trend has been met with warmth and engagement. Many creators actively guide the conversation, offering practical life hacks and explaining the cultural and wellness rationale behind the practices.
Ultimately, this TikTok phenomenon highlights a growing, playful yet sincere cross-cultural fascination. It successfully frames millennia-old Chinese wellness philosophies as accessible, trendy, and highly shareable content for the digital age.