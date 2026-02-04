[Viral]
Shanghai

Shanghai Domestic Worker Goes Viral With AI Cleaning Tips

by Han Jing
February 4, 2026
A domestic worker in Shanghai has recently gone viral on Chinese social media for combining AI tools with hands-on cleaning experience to share practical Spring Festival housecleaning tips, sparking discussion about how technology can blend with everyday skills and intergenerational knowledge.

Targeting common problems young people face during pre-holiday cleaning, such as removing kitchen grease, wiping windows, cleaning tight gaps, dealing with small cuts, and preventing allergies, the woman surnamed Fang posts short videos showing traditional methods like using baking soda to remove oil stains and toothpicks with wet wipes to clean crevices.

Fang uses AI to organize the steps into clear, repeatable guides. With their down-to-earth style and strong practicality, her videos have gained wide popularity, and many commenters say they immediately shared the clips in family group chats.

She also focuses on safety issues during cleaning, such as minor injuries and allergic reactions. By using AI tools to summarize coping measures and sharing them with younger audiences, her content challenges the idea that AI is only for the young and highlights a growing trend of older adults embracing new technologies in daily life.

Spring cleaning is a traditional, symbolic, and widely practiced ritual leading up to the Chinese New Year. It represents clearing out the old year's misfortune and welcoming new luck, and remains an important cultural custom today.

#Shanghai
