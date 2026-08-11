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Beyond Exports: How Chinese EVs Are Empowering the Global South
by Lu FeiranAugust 11, 2026
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Are Chinese electric vehicles squeezing local manufacturing abroad?
The reality tells a different story. From Southeast Asia to Latin America, Chinese automakers are pivoting from direct vehicle exports to localized manufacturing. By bringing cutting-edge battery technology, automated assembly and technical training, Chinese original equipment manufacturers are helping nations build local EV ecosystems from the ground up.
Editor: Liu Qi
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