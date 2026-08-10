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Tickets on Sale for 2026 Shanghai Book Fair

by Ma Yue
August 10, 2026
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Calling all book lovers: Shanghai Book Fair returns from August 12 to 18, bringing a week of literary events and activities to the city.

Tickets are required for the main venue at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, while admission is free at Shanghai Book City.

To buy tickets, visit www.damai.cn or search for the official WeChat mini program "2026上海书展."

Tickets on Sale for 2026 Shanghai Book Fair

Offline ticket sales are available at the north and south ticket-check entrances of the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

The exhibition center hosts both daytime and evening sessions. Daytime sessions operate from 9am to 4pm, with the last entry at 3:30pm. Tickets for these sessions are priced at 10 yuan (US$1.48).

Evening sessions take place from 4:30pm to 9pm, with the last entry at 8:30pm. Tickets for evening sessions are priced at 5 yuan.

To enter the venue, buyers must present an ID along with real-name tickets.

Tickets on Sale for 2026 Shanghai Book Fair
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: The Shanghai Exhibition Center

If you go:

Date: August 12-18, 9am-9pm

Venue 1: Shanghai Exhibition Center 上海展览中心

Admission: 5-10 yuan

Address: 1000 Yan'an Road M. 延安中路1000号

How to get there: Take Metro Line 2, 7, or 14 to Jing'an Temple Station. From Exit 8, it is a 10-minute walk to the center.

Venue 2: Shanghai Book City 上海书城

Admission: Free

Address: 465 Fuzhou Road 福州路465号

How to get there: Take Metro Line 1, 2, or 8 to People's Square Station and then walk to the location. Nearby bus options include No. 49 and 108, among others.

Editor: Shi Jingyun

#Wechat#Shanghai Exhibition Center#Shanghai Book City#Shanghai#Fuzhou
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