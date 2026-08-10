Tickets on Sale for 2026 Shanghai Book Fair

Calling all book lovers: Shanghai Book Fair returns from August 12 to 18, bringing a week of literary events and activities to the city. Tickets are required for the main venue at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, while admission is free at Shanghai Book City. To buy tickets, visit www.damai.cn or search for the official WeChat mini program "2026上海书展."

Offline ticket sales are available at the north and south ticket-check entrances of the Shanghai Exhibition Center. The exhibition center hosts both daytime and evening sessions. Daytime sessions operate from 9am to 4pm, with the last entry at 3:30pm. Tickets for these sessions are priced at 10 yuan (US$1.48). Evening sessions take place from 4:30pm to 9pm, with the last entry at 8:30pm. Tickets for evening sessions are priced at 5 yuan. To enter the venue, buyers must present an ID along with real-name tickets.

Credit: Imaginechina