[SH Sports Pulse] China U17 and Arsenal U17 Declared Joint Champions of Future Star Cup
by Ma YueAugust 10, 2026
The 2026 Shanghai Future Star Cup men's division came to a close over the weekend, with the final called off due to the typhoon.
The match between China U17 and Arsenal U17, scheduled for August 9, was canceled due to Typhoon Dolphin, and both teams were declared joint winners.
Bin Ukishima, head coach of China U17, was named the best coach of the tournament, while Zhao Songyuan was named the best player.
In their final group stage match, China U17 secured a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen youth team. Alex spoke with the coach and players of the visiting team.
The competitions for the women's division will begin on August 16.
Editor: Xu Qing
#Bayer#Shanghai
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