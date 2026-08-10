Lost Letter Reaches Woman Nearly 30 Years After Father Mailed It

A handwritten letter sent by a father to his teenage daughter nearly 30 years ago has finally reached its intended recipient after two collectors in Xiamen posted it online and found the family within 10 hours, Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported today. The letter was written in November 1996 by Tang Xiaobai, a father from Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, to his daughter Tang Wenjun, who was then studying in Renqiu, Hebei Province. It was lost in the mail and never delivered. The letter recently drew wide attention online after a Xiamen-based vintage collector, known online as Titi, shared it with a friend named A Tao. Titi said she had bought five old letters last year from an online “blind box” listing for 5.5 yuan (82 US cents). Among them, the Taizhou letter stood out because of its neat handwriting and the detailed concern the father showed for his daughter.

One line in particular moved many viewers: “The flower and bird market is still there. It has not moved. When you come home, Dad will definitely take you there.” Titi and A Tao decided to look for the letter’s owner. They filmed and edited a short video in about 30 minutes and posted it online at 3am on August 2. By the next morning, the video had attracted tens of thousands of likes and many comments. A man surnamed Miao from Taizhou’s Jiangyan District saw the video and offered to help. He did not know Tang Wenjun, but searched her name on a local personnel website and found a public commendation list that included her name and workplace. He contacted the workplace on Sunday morning and left the information. Tang later said she initially worried it might be a scam. But when colleagues sent her the video at noon, she immediately recognized her father’s handwriting and contacted Miao, who then put her in touch with A Tao.