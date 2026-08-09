[Quick News] Work From Home, Metro Closures, Expected Red Alerts

Shanghai is shutting down large portions of the subway tomorrow Typhoon Dolphin has made a second landing in nearby Zhejiang Province, and is currently battering Shanghai. The city has just announced large closures of Shanghai's metro. That is not a drill. That is the Shanghai Metro deciding, in advance, that Monday morning is not worth the risk. Be sure to share this with your colleagues and friends so they can make their plans to either work from home or adjust their travel arrangements. Rainstorm warning expected to escalate to orange warning level overnight Here is what is actually happening. The rainstorm warning, currently yellow, is expected to go orange sometime Monday afternoon, and parts of the city could see Red Alerts (the city's highest warning level). Based on that forecast, the transport commission and the police have drawn up a full battle plan for August 10, and it is worth reading closely if you have anywhere to be. Full Metro closures: Four lines are simply gone for the day. Line 3, Line 5, Line 16, and the Pujiang Line will not run at all, full stop, no restart time given. If your commute touches any of those, you already know it is not happening, so make other plans now instead of finding out on the platform.

Partial Metro closures Four more lines are getting the scissors instead of the axe. Line 1 will only run between Xinzhuang and Shanghai Railway Station. Line 2 shrinks down to Panxiang Road·Shanghai National Accounting Institute through Longyang Road, which means anyone counting on it to reach Pudong Airport is going to need a new plan and probably a taxi budget. Line 6 keeps running from Yunshan Road to Oriental Sports Center but drops the Gangcheng Road end entirely. Line 10 still connects from both Hongqiao Railway Station and Hangzhong Road through to Xinjiangwancheng, but the stretch out to Jilong Road is dark. Everything else that stays open is not exactly open either. Line 1 between Xinzhuang and Shanghai South Railway Station, plus lines 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 17, and the airport line, will all crawl along at reduced speed wherever the tracks run above ground or on elevated sections, and the city has already warned it might tighten that further or shut segments outright depending on how the weather actually behaves. Nobody is promising you a normal Monday. Boats and ferries Boats are simpler: nothing floats tomorrow. The three island ferries, the city ferry routes, the Huangpu River sightseeing cruises, the Suzhou Creek tours, all suspended for the day. And because the ferries are down, the city has opened four road tunnels: Changjiang Road, Dalian Road, Fuxing Road E., and Yindu Road, to non-motorized traffic so people who normally cross the river by boat still have a way to get to the other side without a car.

Roads Roads get their own tiered response. Expressways drop to 60 kilometers an hour under the yellow rainstorm warning. HOWEVER, if the city's warning level escalates to orange, that speed limit slows to 40 kilometers an hour. Under a red warning level, they can close outright depending on conditions. The Yangtze River Bridge and the Donghai Bridge will shut if winds hit force nine or above. Flooded roads are handled as they happen, with real-time updates and temporary closures rather than a fixed list, because nobody yet knows exactly where the water will pool. Avoid travel; official city guidance is to encourage work from home None of this is optional advice dressed up as a suggestion. The official guidance is blunt: watch the road conditions, slow down, do what the traffic police tell you, and skip the trip if you do not need to make it. If you have work tomorrow, the official city guidance is to encourage people to work from home (鼓励居家办公).

Credit: Dong Jun