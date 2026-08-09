Shanghai Issues Red Rainstorm Warning As Typhoon Dolphin Nears

Credit: Xu Qing

Shanghai's meteorological bureau issued a red rainstorm warning – the top tier in China's four-level system – for downtown districts at 10:30am Sunday. Forecasters predicted more than 220 millimeters of rain within six hours across most of the downtown area, warning that heavy rain could trigger urban flooding and traffic disruption. That exceeds the total rainfall recorded in Shanghai during Typhoon Bavi's entire passage in July, when citywide totals reached 80 to 140 millimeters. The city's typhoon, Huangpu River high-tide, wave and lightning warnings all remain in effect. Storm track China's national weather bureau also raised Typhoon Dolphin to red, its highest alert level, at 10am Sunday – the same hour Shanghai issued its own red rainstorm warning. At that hour, Dolphin's center sat about 215 kilometers east of Wenzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province, with maximum sustained winds of 45 meters per second, roughly level 14, where wind can tear off roofs, snap power poles and uproot mature trees. It is expected to make landfall Sunday evening into early Monday morning somewhere between Zhoushan, Zhejiang, and Fuding, Fujian Province as a typhoon or strong typhoon, with winds of 38 to 45 meters per second, or level 13 to 14, at the time of landfall. The most likely landfall point is between Sanmen, Zhejiang, and Fuding, Fujian. After coming ashore, the storm will track west-northwest and gradually weaken, according to the National Meteorological Center. Shanghai's forecasters said Dolphin's outer rain bands already stretch as far north as northern Jiangsu, and the whole system is moving slowly, which is why the city faces a longer stretch of wind and rain than a typical passing storm.

Credit: Ti Gong

Rain Shanghai's rainstorm warning for downtown districts climbed three levels in about an hour Sunday morning: blue to yellow at 9:30am, yellow to orange at 9:52am, and orange to red at 10:30am. Between midnight and 10am, the heaviest rain fell in Pudong's Tangqiao subdistrict, which recorded 137 millimeters. China's national weather bureau placed Shanghai among the areas likely to see torrential rain through Monday afternoon, alongside Zhejiang, northern Fujian, northeastern Jiangxi, southern Anhui and southern Jiangsu. Parts of central and eastern Zhejiang could see extreme totals of 250 to 500 millimeters. The worst of it for Shanghai should hit Sunday and Monday daytime, with lingering rain into Tuesday. Wind Northeast winds will reach level 7 in Shanghai Sunday, strong enough to sway whole trees and make walking into the wind difficult. Gusts on land could hit level 8 or 9 – the range where branches snap off trees and small, shallow-rooted trees can be uprooted or blown over. Along the coast and riverfront, gusts could reach level 8, with level 9 to 11 near the Yangtze River estuary and Yangshan port – strong enough to uproot larger trees and cause structural damage to weaker buildings. Shanghai's typhoon warning remains blue citywide, with a yellow warning now covering six districts: Chongming, Baoshan, Pudong, Fengxian, Jinshan and Minhang.

Credit: Ti Gong

Flooding risk Shanghai's flood control headquarters and meteorological bureau warned that heavy rain could leave 15 to 30 centimeters of standing water in parts of the city, with a higher risk of 30 to 50 centimeters in low-lying spots, underpasses and flood-prone areas of Pudong, Jinshan, Fengxian, Qingpu and Jiading. The city's hydrology authority also issued a blue warning for the Huangpu River, forecasting the water level near the Suzhou Creek outlet could reach about 4.6 meters at 10:45 pm Sunday and again at 11:35 pm Monday. Shanghai's flood control command has raised the citywide typhoon and flood response to Level II. Attractions The viewing platform at the Bund has closed to the public for safety and will reopen once the storm's effects ease. It joins Shanghai Disney Resort and Legoland Shanghai Resort, both cutting hours Sunday, and several other attractions and outdoor events already closed or canceled ahead of the storm. Shanghai Zoo, Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden, Shanghai Riverside Forest Park and public parks in Jing'an, Xuhui, Hongkou, Yangpu, Baoshan, Jiading, Fengxian and Chongming districts closed as of 10:30am Sunday. Shanghai Botanical Garden, Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park and Guyi Garden closed starting at noon. Reopening times depend on conditions; the city's greenery authorities are asking residents to stay away from parks and green spaces until then.

Credit: Ti Gong

Getting around Shanghai Metro will suspend lines 5, 16 and the Pujiang Line starting at 3pm on Sunday, while running at reduced speeds along Line 3 and above-ground or elevated sections of lines 1, 2, 4, 6 through 11, Line 17, and the Airport Link Line. Shanghai's two airports plan to cancel close to 60 percent of flights Sunday, and rail operators have suspended trains on some routes linking Shanghai to Zhejiang and beyond through midweek. All expressways and elevated roads in Shanghai dropped to a 20 kph speed limit by noon Sunday. The Yangtze River Bridge section of the G40, the Chongqi Passage to Chongming and the Donghai Bridge to Yangshan Port were all closed in both directions. All Huangpu River ferry crossings have suspended service. Safety tips China's national weather bureau, in its red-alert bulletin, told local governments to carry out storm response and rescue work, and told boat operators to return to port and secure their vessels. For residents, the guidance is more direct: large indoor and outdoor gatherings should stop, along with any outdoor work at height. Secure or take down anything that could blow away, and avoid going outside unless necessary. Keep elderly family members and children in the safest room of the home, and anyone in a structurally unsound building should evacuate now, not later. Forecasters also noted that wind can briefly ease or stop as a typhoon's eye passes overhead – that's not the all-clear. Strong wind can return suddenly, so stay sheltered until authorities confirm it's safe. Areas prone to flash flooding or landslides should watch conditions closely as the heavy rain continues.