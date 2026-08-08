Shanghai Invites People for the Government Open Month
People are invited to observe Shanghai government's works this month, and the first group of them witnessed the high-tech industries including artificial intelligence-powered sectors and brain sciences on Thursday.
The event marks the sixth consecutive year that Shanghai hosts the Government Open Month, and it adopts wider varieties of forms including livestreaming, offline visits and interactive communications, which encourage people to get more involved in Shanghai's economic and social development.
"We hope to absorb more wisdom from the general public at the start of China's 15th Five-Year (2026-2030) Plan period," said Liang Shaolian, an official with the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.
In Yangpu District, people visited the Shanghai Experience Center of Digitization and Intelligence, which is the country's first city-level public exhibition space that put over 140 high-tech manufacturing products on show. They range from AI phones, humanoid robots, smart cars, equipment and even jumbo jets.
In Minhang District, the Shanghai New Hongqiao International Medical Center got opened for people to explore the brain-computer interface sector. Visitors heard its latest progress from experts and experienced in person how a machine can help people control electric household gadgets with only thinking of it, which used to take place only in sci-fi movies.
Editor: Yao Minji