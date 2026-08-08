Shanghai Invites People for the Government Open Month

People are invited to observe Shanghai government's works this month, and the first group of them witnessed the high-tech industries including artificial intelligence-powered sectors and brain sciences on Thursday.

The event marks the sixth consecutive year that Shanghai hosts the Government Open Month, and it adopts wider varieties of forms including livestreaming, offline visits and interactive communications, which encourage people to get more involved in Shanghai's economic and social development.

"We hope to absorb more wisdom from the general public at the start of China's 15th Five-Year (2026-2030) Plan period," said Liang Shaolian, an official with the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.