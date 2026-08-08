[Weather] Get Ready for Summer's Wettest Typhoon as City Issues Dolphin Alert

Shanghai is about to get its rainiest typhoon of the summer. Typhoon Dolphin, the season's 13th, is on track to make landfall along the coast of central-to-southern Zhejiang Province late Sunday night into early Monday.

The worst wind and rain will hit Shanghai from Sunday night through Monday night, lasting into Tuesday.

That makes Dolphin a longer, wetter test than Typhoon Bavi, which passed by in July with strong wind but comparatively little rain.

Dolphin was churning in the East China Sea on Saturday afternoon, about 460 kilometers southeast of Wenzhou and 542 kilometers from Shanghai's Pudong coastline.

It is moving west at roughly 10 kilometers an hour and holding steady in strength, forecasters said.

Rain and wind

China's national weather bureau issued an orange typhoon warning Saturday morning, one step below the top level.

Shanghai has a blue typhoon warning in effect citywide, with Pudong, Chongming and Fengxian districts upgraded to yellow.

Citywide rainfall could total 150 to 180 millimeters, with some areas seeing 200 to 230 millimeters and a few spots topping 250 millimeters.

That is well above what Bavi brought in July, when Shanghai saw 80 to 140 millimeters.

Dolphin's rain could also fall faster, at up to 60 to 80 millimeters an hour at its peak, compared with Bavi's 40 to 60 millimeters an hour.

Wind gusts on land could reach level 8 to 9, strong enough to snap tree branches and topple small, shallow-rooted trees. Gusts will be stronger along the coast and near the mouth of the Yangtze River.

Jiang Man, chief forecaster at the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, said Dolphin stands out for four reasons.

"It has a long life span, strong intensity, a wide wind field and a dense rain band on its northern side," Jiang said.

Forecasters said the storm could stall over the city's western edge after landfall, a pattern that could stretch Shanghai's exposure to four days.

Weakening high pressure means the wind steering the storm will ease once it comes ashore, so Dolphin is expected to move slowly and linger.