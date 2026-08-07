Togo Officials Explore Shanghai's People-Centered Urban Development Practices

Credit: Dai Aochen

Participants in the Togo Officials Training Program, organized by Shanghai Business School, gained insights into the city's modernization and governance, along with its people-centered approach to urban development. During their visit to the Shanghai People's City Practice Exhibition Hall, they explored Shanghai's "people's city" project, which emphasizes long-term planning and public involvement by the municipal government. Fashion designer Jacques Logoh expressed his admiration for China's development and the friendliness of its people. "China is a wonderful country, and the people are very nice and welcoming," Logoh said. "It has become my favorite country, and I hope to return for business and other opportunities."

Credit: Dai Aochen

The visitors also discussed Shanghai's urban environment and development during the tour. "The most impressive part is probably the beauty of the city," said Togo's Ministry of Security official Pidalatan. "We had seen pictures of Shanghai before, but experiencing it in person is completely different, especially seeing how active the city remains even at night."

Credit: Dai Aochen

Pidalatan said the seminar helped her understand that successful development requires both a clear vision and the determination to turn ideas into action. "What I learned is that everything starts with a good vision, but it also requires the will to put it into practice and get people working together," she said.

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Anthropology lecturer and researcher Mahamondou N'Djambara of the University of Lomé said his trip to China left a lasting influence on him, particularly on the Chinese work ethic and urban planning. "What impressed me most is how China has built such a developed city," he said. "People here are very disciplined and organized, and the government has a clear vision and long-term planning." He noted that visiting Chinese cities showed him how growth had improved people's lives. "Even in smaller cities we visited, people seemed happy and their lives were comfortable," N'Djambara noted. "I really liked how clean and organized the cities are. Even at night, we could see workers maintaining the environment, which showed the dedication behind China's rapid development."

Credit: Dai Aochen