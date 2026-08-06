[Weather] Shanghai to See Strong Winds, Rain on Sunday as Typhoon Dolphin Moves Closer

Hot, muggy weather in Shanghai will give way to strong wind and scattered rain this weekend as Typhoon Dolphin closes in on the East China coast.

Forecasters said the storm will most likely make landfall in neighboring Zhejiang Province around Sunday or Monday.

The city will feel the storm's outer bands starting Friday, bringing periods of strong wind and occasional rain, according to Shanghai's weather forecasters.

More noticeable wind and rain are expected from Sunday into early next week, along with falling temperatures – the high next Tuesday could drop to 28 degrees Celsius.

Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, entered China's 48-hour alert zone on Thursday night, a designation forecasters use when a storm is expected to approach the coast within two days.

As of 11am Thursday, it was centered about 1,260 kilometers east of Wenzhou, Zhejiang, moving west at about 20 kilometers per hour with sustained winds of 42 meters per second near its center – strong enough to be classified as a severe typhoon.

The storm is expected to cross the Ryukyu Islands on Friday and enter the East China Sea, then move closer to the coast over the weekend.

The Zhejiang Provincial Meteorological Bureau said on Thursday that Dolphin will most likely make landfall along the Zhejiang coast between Sunday afternoon and Monday as a typhoon or severe typhoon.