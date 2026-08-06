Missing Autistic Boy Found Alive After 4-Day Search in China

A 4-year-old autistic boy who went missing in southwestern China was found alive in a cornfield after a four-day search involving more than 200 people, but remained in critical condition, Red Star News reported today. The boy, named Wenhao, disappeared about 10:30am on August 1 near the Shangmashi community in Kaili, Guizhou Province, according to an earlier missing-person notice. He was wearing a brown short-sleeved shirt and light blue shorts at the time, and was described as having moderate autism. The boy’s father announced in a chat group: “Found him, found him. We have picked him up,” about 7:45pm on August 4.

Wenhao was taken to Qiandongnan Prefecture People’s Hospital. A critical-condition notice later shared by his father said the boy had acute dehydration, acute renal insufficiency, metabolic acidosis and bacterial infection. A hospital staff member told reporters today that Wenhao was still in very serious condition and was being treated in intensive care. After the boy was found, videos circulated online saying he had been spotted by a volunteer flying a drone over the search area. The man was identified as Yuan Qingding, a Kaili resident born in the 1990s, a military veteran and a street fruit vendor. Yuan said he saw the missing-person notice on August 3 and closed his business the next morning to help with the search.