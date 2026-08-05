Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival Finals Set for August 8

After nearly four months, the 2026 Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival will culminate on August 8, with four teams from Hongkou, Huangpu, Minhang and Qingpu districts vying for the championship. The competition includes both individual and team events. The champion's trophy and medals were unveiled this week.

Credit: Ti Gong

Tickets to the finals are on sale, with prices ranging from 8.8 yuan (US$1.3) to 88 yuan. The magnolia, Shanghai's city flower, serves as inspiration for both the trophy and the medals. The trophy is around 40 centimeters tall and weighs approximately 4.5 kilograms, which matches the height and weight of the World Table Tennis Championships' Swaythling Cup. Its six-petal base represents the combined power of unity. As Shanghai's largest mass-participation table tennis event, the Carnival has attracted a great number of amateur players, including expats, in the past few months.

Credit: Ti Gong

Famous table tennis players like Fan Zhendong and Ni Xialian have attended promotional events. Former world champions Deng Yaping and Li Xiaoxia mentored the four semifinal teams at the Chongming training base. Also, the carnival has featured Chinese cartoon characters and produced the first table tennis-themed reality variety show. All of these crossover attempts aim to increase the sport's appeal in Shanghai.