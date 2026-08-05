Shanghai Telecom, Huawei Launch Nation-Leading 5G-A Network

Shanghai Telecom and Huawei have launched a large-scale 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network across Shanghai to support high-demand public venues and next-generation artificial intelligence applications like AI glasses.

More than 6,500 5G-A base stations cover 96 percent of Shanghai's urban area. According to Shanghai Telecom, field testing revealed peak downlink speeds nearing 4 Gbps and uplink speeds up to 1 Gbps.

The pilot zones guarantee 500 Mbps uplink bandwidths, putting the deployment at the forefront of national network capabilities. It's used at art museums, performance halls and the Bund. It alleviates network congestion during huge events and high traffic.

The network is optimized to provide the speed and low latency required for real-time AI hardware, such as smart robots and AI glasses.