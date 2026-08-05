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Shanghai Telecom, Huawei Launch Nation-Leading 5G-A Network

by Zhu Shenshen
August 5, 2026
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Shanghai Telecom, Huawei Launch Nation-Leading 5G-A Network
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai concertgoers get 500 Mbps uplink bandwidth from a 5G-A network. It can also be used in art museums, concert halls and at the Bund.

Shanghai Telecom and Huawei have launched a large-scale 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network across Shanghai to support high-demand public venues and next-generation artificial intelligence applications like AI glasses.

More than 6,500 5G-A base stations cover 96 percent of Shanghai's urban area. According to Shanghai Telecom, field testing revealed peak downlink speeds nearing 4 Gbps and uplink speeds up to 1 Gbps.

The pilot zones guarantee 500 Mbps uplink bandwidths, putting the deployment at the forefront of national network capabilities. It's used at art museums, performance halls and the Bund. It alleviates network congestion during huge events and high traffic.

The network is optimized to provide the speed and low latency required for real-time AI hardware, such as smart robots and AI glasses.

Shanghai Telecom, Huawei Launch Nation-Leading 5G-A Network
Credit: Zhu Shenshen / China Biz Buzz
Caption: A woman tests 5G-A smart glasses at the West Bund Museum.

Editor: Liu Qi

#Huawei#Shanghai
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