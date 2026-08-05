Chinese Parents Alarmed as Children Join 10+ Online Groups Through Smartwatches and Phones

Chinese parents are debating how to protect children who join multiple online groups through smartwatches and phones, after some found their children connected to more than 10 groups filled with classmates and strangers.

A woman, surnamed Wu, in Hangzhou said half of her daughter's contacts were strangers and that the girl had joined more than 10 groups during the summer holiday. After Wu deleted the unfamiliar groups, the girl cried for several days and said she felt disrespected, Qianjiang Evening News reported today.

Another mother, surnamed Wang, found that her son had joined class groups as well as groups for board games, running and video games. The boy had joined a group where he unexpectedly reconnected with an old friend, but the large number of messages also consumed much of his time and attention.

Parents told reporters that children joined groups through smartwatch contact functions, QR codes on Xiaohongshu and various groups on QQ and WeChat. Some parents said they did not know whether the people in a group were classmates, strangers or people with harmful intentions.