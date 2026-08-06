GM and SAIC Extend Joint Venture Until 2047

General Motors and SAIC Motor have extended their joint venture until 2047. First formed in 1997, the Shanghai-based SAIC-GM partnership has delivered over 20 million vehicles to date.

SAIC-GM will sharpen its domestic focus in China on the Buick and Cadillac brands. The joint venture plans to launch at least 30 new energy vehicles, including electric and hybrid models, by 2030, leveraging locally developed technological solutions.

The joint venture will export vehicles built in China to international markets in the Middle East, Africa, South America, Mexico, and the Asia-Pacific region (excluding the US).

Following recent earnings pressures and shifting Chinese consumer preferences toward domestic brands, the partners have restructured operations to adapt to market trends.