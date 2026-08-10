Typhoon Dolphin Floods Shanghai, Forces Mass Evacuations and Transit Suspensions

Credit: Imaginechina

Typhoon Dolphin brought torrential rain, flooding and transport disruptions to Shanghai after making landfall in neighboring Zhejiang Province yesterday, forcing the city to relocate more than 215,000 people from high-risk areas and deploy emergency crews across flooded roads and underground spaces. From 8pm yesterday to 5am today, heavy rain and torrential downpours hit central and southern Shanghai, with the heaviest rainfall recorded in Langxia town in Jinshan District at 115 millimeters. More than half of the city’s land areas reported maximum gusts of force 7 to 9, while Haiwan town in Fengxian District recorded force 10 winds. At 4am, the center of Dolphin was in Shouning County, Ningde, Fujian Province, and had weakened to a tropical storm. Strong spiral rain bands on the northern side of the typhoon were still affecting Shanghai, bringing significant wind and rain.

Credit: Imaginechina

Dolphin, the 13th typhoon of the year, made landfall at about 5:30pm yesterday along the coast of Kanmen Subdistrict in Yuhuan, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, as a severe typhoon. Under the influence of its rain bands, Shanghai saw widespread heavy to extremely heavy rain. The city’s downtown areas, Pudong and Minhang at one point issued red rainstorm alerts, the highest level in China’s warning system. The Shanghai flood control authority said 215,600 people had been relocated from dangerous areas. Flooding was reported in several districts, including Pudong, Xuhui, Huangpu and Changning. City monitoring systems identified more than 180 waterlogged locations. Shanghai Chengtou Water said 32 municipal pump trucks and emergency teams responded to 119 flooded sites, while 260 district-level teams patrolled roads. By 5pm, flooding had been cleared at 155 locations, with 26 still being handled. More than 300 flood-control pumping stations across the city were operating at full capacity, discharging 55.71 million cubic meters of water. The city’s three major wastewater zones — Bailonggang, Shidongkou and Zhuyuan — continued operating steadily.

Credit: Imaginechina