[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track

Metro service resumed at 3:45pm

Shanghai Metro's suspended sections resumed operating at 3:45pm, though the whole network will keep running at reduced speed on ground-level and elevated sections for safety.

The metro operator said it's watching the storm (Typhoon Dolphin has become a tropical storm) closely and could tighten limits or suspend services again if conditions demand it – check official updates before venturing out to the platform.

Flights are taking off again

Pudong and Hongqiao airports resumed takeoffs and landings starting at noon Monday as Dolphin's effects eased.

By afternoon, 33 flights had departed from Pudong and nine from Hongqiao, with wide-body and international flights expected to recover fastest.

Still, nearly four in 10 flights at the two airports are being cancelled today – 943 combined, 642 at Pudong and 301 at Hongqiao – so check your flight status directly before heading to the airport.