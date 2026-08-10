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[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track

by Yang Jian
August 10, 2026
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[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Drivers navigate a flooded Shanghai street as Typhoon Dolphin's rains swamp roadways.

Metro service resumed at 3:45pm

Shanghai Metro's suspended sections resumed operating at 3:45pm, though the whole network will keep running at reduced speed on ground-level and elevated sections for safety.

The metro operator said it's watching the storm (Typhoon Dolphin has become a tropical storm) closely and could tighten limits or suspend services again if conditions demand it – check official updates before venturing out to the platform.

Flights are taking off again

Pudong and Hongqiao airports resumed takeoffs and landings starting at noon Monday as Dolphin's effects eased.

By afternoon, 33 flights had departed from Pudong and nine from Hongqiao, with wide-body and international flights expected to recover fastest.

Still, nearly four in 10 flights at the two airports are being cancelled today – 943 combined, 642 at Pudong and 301 at Hongqiao – so check your flight status directly before heading to the airport.

[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Passengers check in at Hongqiao airport as China Eastern resumes flights following Typhoon Dolphin.
[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Caption: Shanghai-based China Eastern ramps up flight recovery at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport after Typhoon Dolphin.

Multiple rail lines are back in service

China Railway Shanghai Group progressively restored passenger trains through the morning as Dolphin's track became clearer, reopening routes running south and west out of Hangzhou toward Wenzhou, Taizhou, Quzhou, Fuzhou, Huangshan and Changsha in stages between 8am and 10am.

Attractions are closing or adjusting hours

Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort closed at 12pm Monday as a safety precaution, though its hotel is serving guests who are already staying there.

Ticket holders for Monday get a free, non-date-specific replacement ticket valid for six months (through February 9, 2027), issued within five working days and usable without advance booking; annual passholders get their pass extended by one day.

Other major venues across the city have also closed for the day or cut their operating hours. They include the CPC First National Congress memorial sites, the Shanghai Natural History Museum and Shanghai Library's Huaihai Road and other branches.

[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: A worker secures equipment outside a Shanghai residential building as Typhoon Dolphin brings high winds to the city.

Shanghai Happy Valley and Maya Beach Water Park have adjusted their service hours to 11am-10pm rather than closing outright. Most other attractions – including sites across suburban Songjiang District and several venues in Xuhui District – remain closed as of Monday afternoon.

City authorities say most venues should be checked against their own official announcements before visiting, since plans are still being adjusted through the day as Dolphin moves away from the city.

Conditions are easing, but Shanghai isn't fully clear yet

Dolphin made its second landfall in Zhejiang Province on Sunday evening, and the heaviest rain has been shifting from Shanghai and Zhejiang toward Jiangsu and Anhui provinces.

The weather bureau still expects showers or thunderstorms in Shanghai today, with rainfall reaching storm to locally torrential levels before conditions ease from this afternoon. More showers and thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday to Friday (August 11-13).

If you have travel planned in the coming days, keep checking official airport and airline updates rather than relying on your original schedule – flight and rail recovery is still happening in stages.

[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: A police officer clears a storm drain on a flooded Shanghai street as Typhoon Dolphin dumps heavy rain on the city.
[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Caption: Police officers push a stranded scooter through floodwater on a Shanghai street.
[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A traffic officer directs vehicles through a rain-soaked Shanghai intersection.
[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Caption: Bus staff assist passengers boarding a Shanghai public transport bus as Typhoon Dolphin disrupts local commute.
[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A worker clears a drainage point in a flooded Shanghai neighborhood as Typhoon Dolphin moves through the city.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Hongqiao#Pudong#Xuhui#Songjiang#Shanghai Natural History Museum#Huaihai Road#CPC#Shanghai Happy Valley#Shanghai#Taizhou#Huangshan#Hangzhou#Wenzhou#Fuzhou#Changsha
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