[Quick News] Metro Services Resume as Flights, Trains Also Back on Track
Metro service resumed at 3:45pm
Shanghai Metro's suspended sections resumed operating at 3:45pm, though the whole network will keep running at reduced speed on ground-level and elevated sections for safety.
The metro operator said it's watching the storm (Typhoon Dolphin has become a tropical storm) closely and could tighten limits or suspend services again if conditions demand it – check official updates before venturing out to the platform.
Flights are taking off again
Pudong and Hongqiao airports resumed takeoffs and landings starting at noon Monday as Dolphin's effects eased.
By afternoon, 33 flights had departed from Pudong and nine from Hongqiao, with wide-body and international flights expected to recover fastest.
Still, nearly four in 10 flights at the two airports are being cancelled today – 943 combined, 642 at Pudong and 301 at Hongqiao – so check your flight status directly before heading to the airport.
Multiple rail lines are back in service
China Railway Shanghai Group progressively restored passenger trains through the morning as Dolphin's track became clearer, reopening routes running south and west out of Hangzhou toward Wenzhou, Taizhou, Quzhou, Fuzhou, Huangshan and Changsha in stages between 8am and 10am.
Attractions are closing or adjusting hours
Shanghai LEGOLAND Resort closed at 12pm Monday as a safety precaution, though its hotel is serving guests who are already staying there.
Ticket holders for Monday get a free, non-date-specific replacement ticket valid for six months (through February 9, 2027), issued within five working days and usable without advance booking; annual passholders get their pass extended by one day.
Other major venues across the city have also closed for the day or cut their operating hours. They include the CPC First National Congress memorial sites, the Shanghai Natural History Museum and Shanghai Library's Huaihai Road and other branches.
Shanghai Happy Valley and Maya Beach Water Park have adjusted their service hours to 11am-10pm rather than closing outright. Most other attractions – including sites across suburban Songjiang District and several venues in Xuhui District – remain closed as of Monday afternoon.
City authorities say most venues should be checked against their own official announcements before visiting, since plans are still being adjusted through the day as Dolphin moves away from the city.
Conditions are easing, but Shanghai isn't fully clear yet
Dolphin made its second landfall in Zhejiang Province on Sunday evening, and the heaviest rain has been shifting from Shanghai and Zhejiang toward Jiangsu and Anhui provinces.
The weather bureau still expects showers or thunderstorms in Shanghai today, with rainfall reaching storm to locally torrential levels before conditions ease from this afternoon. More showers and thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday to Friday (August 11-13).
If you have travel planned in the coming days, keep checking official airport and airline updates rather than relying on your original schedule – flight and rail recovery is still happening in stages.
Editor: Xu Qing