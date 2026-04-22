Broken Links in Overseas Sales, Servicing Undermine Chinese Auto Exporters

The recent collapse of TrueEV, XPeng's exclusive local distributor in Australia, has sent a clear warning signal across the industry. TrueEV's descent into voluntary administration due to a severe cash flow crisis has disrupted vehicle deliveries and dealt a significant blow to XPeng's local brand reputation and operational momentum. According to XPeng, TrueEV had not purchased any vehicles for over a year. Data from the automotive website The Driven reveals that XPeng sold roughly 2,100 units in Australia in 2025. Spread across TrueEV's 18 listed locations, that equates to a meager 117 vehicles per dealership annually. XPeng's collaboration with TrueEV began in May 2024 when it signed the exclusive import and retail agreement with the distributor. XPeng is still confident about its market in Australia, vowing to build a trusted tech brand in Australia in the next three years.

Credit: Ti Gong

However, the incident is not an isolated example. Instead, it exposes the collective growing pains of Chinese automakers expanding into global markets, from Europe to Southeast Asia, Latin America and Oceania. As they rush to capture overseas market share, channel selection, partner risk control and local management remain the most volatile variables. The urgency to resolve these channel and service bottlenecks is underscored by the sheer volume of Chinese vehicles pouring into international markets. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, China's new energy vehicle exports reached 954,000 units, representing a year-on-year increase of over 120 percent. With this relentless pace of expansion, securing stable distribution networks and reliable after-sales support is no longer just a strategic option for Chinese automakers, but an imperative for sustaining global momentum. The immediate challenge lies in the sales model itself, where Chinese brands have swung like a pendulum between two flawed extremes. Shanghai-based automaker Nio is one example. Starting in 2021, Nio attempted to wholly replicate its domestic direct-sales Nio House model in Europe. At its peak, the company operated eight flagship locations across Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. However, the capital-intensive nature of this approach, weighed down by huge commercial rents, high labor costs and slow European construction approvals, turned into a massive financial liability. Nio has since been forced into a strategic retreat, abandoning the direct-sales model in favor of traditional dealership networks. As of this month, the automaker has established a solid network of regional partners, handing over local operations to well-developed local automotive groups to manage expansion, such as the JAP Group in Portugal, the Motodynamics Group covering Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria, and the AutoWallis Group spearheading sales across Austria, Hungary, Czech, Poland and Romania.

Credit: Ti Gong