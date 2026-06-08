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Shanghai Tonight: An Experience 'Beyond Expectation'

by Ding Yining
June 8, 2026
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Shanghai Tonight: An Experience 'Beyond Expectation'
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: "Shanghai Tonight" is part of the Double Five Shopping Festival Campaign.

Nearly 200 leisure activities, exhibitions and night tour routes are on offer for tourists and residents to fully savor the beauty of Shanghai during nighttime.

"Shanghai Tonight" is part of the Double Five Shopping Festival, with events being held under the theme of "Beyond Expectation" through the end of September. They combine food and beverage, leisure activities, city tours and shopping.

According to Meituan's Night Economy Development Report, Shanghai took the lead last year in nighttime consumption in the country, growing by 6.6 percent year-on-year. On-demand retail drove nighttime shopping growth to nearly 40 percent whilst spending on culture, the arts and novel experiences rose by over 30 percent from a year earlier, and nighttime spending in bars increased by more than 25 percent.

With the emergence of new offerings such as immersive dining, evening performances, late-night museum tours and family educational tours, Shanghai's nighttime economy is evolving into a multifaceted lifestyle that integrates cultural, social and experiential values.

Shanghai Tonight: An Experience 'Beyond Expectation'
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: A series of events are being held under the theme of "Beyond Expectation" through the end of September.

Bailian Night Market

The market at the Guang'er Warehouse and the riverside area brings together more than 40 stalls featuring traditional crafts and lifestyle products.

Flowers from the southwestern Yunnan Province have also become part of the market experience, with costumed performers offering fresh flowers to visitors. Visitors can also join hands-on workshops guided by artisans, trying their hand at tie-dyeing scarves and sewing herbal sachets.

Date: Through June 14 (Performance staged at 4-4:30pm and 6:30-7pm, every day from June 10 to 13)

Address: 195 Guangfu Rd

光复路195号

BFC Summer Season

Butterbear's limited-edition items and Shanghai-exclusive offerings will be available for shoppers.

Date: July 4-August 30

Venue: Bund Financial Center

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2

中山东二路600号

Animation, Cartoon and Gaming Carnival

Ten themed spaces will be set up with targeted discounts covering sports, apparels and general groceries.

Date: June 26-August 31

Venue: Shanghai New World City

Address: 2 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路2号

LABUBU Pop-up Store

The pop-up will bring its latest product line-up as well as desserts series.

Date: June to September

Venue: HKRI Taikoo Hui

Address: 789 Nanjing Rd W.

南京西路789号

Editor: Liu Qi

#Shanghai#Nanjing#Zhongshan#Yunnan
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