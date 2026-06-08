Shanghai Tonight: An Experience 'Beyond Expectation'

Nearly 200 leisure activities, exhibitions and night tour routes are on offer for tourists and residents to fully savor the beauty of Shanghai during nighttime.

"Shanghai Tonight" is part of the Double Five Shopping Festival, with events being held under the theme of "Beyond Expectation" through the end of September. They combine food and beverage, leisure activities, city tours and shopping.

According to Meituan's Night Economy Development Report, Shanghai took the lead last year in nighttime consumption in the country, growing by 6.6 percent year-on-year. On-demand retail drove nighttime shopping growth to nearly 40 percent whilst spending on culture, the arts and novel experiences rose by over 30 percent from a year earlier, and nighttime spending in bars increased by more than 25 percent.

With the emergence of new offerings such as immersive dining, evening performances, late-night museum tours and family educational tours, Shanghai's nighttime economy is evolving into a multifaceted lifestyle that integrates cultural, social and experiential values.